NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,467 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $17,058,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVDA stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.78 and its 200-day moving average is $178.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

