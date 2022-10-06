NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.43. The stock has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

