NYCCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

NYCCoin (NYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. NYCCoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $10,781.00 worth of NYCCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NYCCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NYCCoin has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00270557 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001323 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002891 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NYCCoin Token Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2021. NYCCoin’s total supply is 4,869,050,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,183,662,553 tokens. NYCCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/nyccoin. NYCCoin’s official message board is www.citycoins.co/blog. NYCCoin’s official Twitter account is @minecitycoins.

NYCCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYCCoin (NYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Stacks Blockchain platform. NYCCoin has a current supply of 4,869,050,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NYCCoin is 0.000443 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $605.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.citycoins.co/nyccoin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYCCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYCCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NYCCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

