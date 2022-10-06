O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Shares of PG opened at $129.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $126.21 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $308.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

