Oceanland Price Tops $0.0131 (OLAND)

Oceanland (OLAND) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. Oceanland has a market cap of $762,429.88 and approximately $329,168.00 worth of Oceanland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oceanland token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oceanland has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oceanland alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Oceanland Token Profile

Oceanland launched on June 6th, 2022. Oceanland’s total supply is 960,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,000,000 tokens. Oceanland’s official message board is oceanland.medium.com. Oceanland’s official Twitter account is @oceanland_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oceanland is https://reddit.com/r/oceanland_io. The official website for Oceanland is oceanland.io.

Oceanland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oceanland (OLAND) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oceanland has a current supply of 960,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Oceanland is 0.01282069 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $336,249.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oceanland.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oceanland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oceanland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oceanland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oceanland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oceanland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.