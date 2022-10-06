OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) PT Raised to €46.00 at Citigroup

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from €44.00 ($44.90) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCINF. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OCI from €38.50 ($39.29) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OCI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OCI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:OCINF opened at $38.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.43. OCI has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

About OCI

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.