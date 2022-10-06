Octafarm Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34,129.73 (OCTF)

Octafarm (OCTF) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Octafarm has a total market cap of $34,129.73 and $10,196.00 worth of Octafarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Octafarm has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Octafarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Octafarm Profile

Octafarm launched on January 16th, 2022. Octafarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Octafarm is https://reddit.com/r/octafarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octafarm’s official Twitter account is @octafarmfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Octafarm is octafarm.fi. Octafarm’s official message board is octafarmfi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Octafarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Octafarm (OCTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Octafarm has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Octafarm is 0.00359101 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://octafarm.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octafarm directly using US dollars.

