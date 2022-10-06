Oiler Network (OIL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $242,676.83

Oiler Network (OIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Oiler Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. Oiler Network has a total market cap of $242,676.83 and approximately $16,903.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oiler Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oiler Network Token Profile

Oiler Network (CRYPTO:OIL) is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 tokens. Oiler Network’s official message board is medium.com/oiler-network. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @oilernetwork. Oiler Network’s official website is www.oiler.network.

Oiler Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler Network (OIL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oiler Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Oiler Network is 0.03986424 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oiler.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oiler Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oiler Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

