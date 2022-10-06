Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) traded up 12.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.18. 1,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 403,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at $3,716,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

