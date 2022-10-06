Olyverse (OLY) Tops One Day Volume of $28,451.00

Olyverse (OLY) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Olyverse token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Olyverse has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Olyverse has a total market cap of $930,687.54 and $28,451.00 worth of Olyverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Olyverse Profile

Olyverse’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. Olyverse’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,325,876,724 tokens. Olyverse’s official website is olyseum.com. Olyverse’s official Twitter account is @theolyverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Olyverse’s official message board is www.instagram.com/theolyverse.

Buying and Selling Olyverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyverse (OLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Olyverse has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,325,876,724.2794445 in circulation. The last known price of Olyverse is 0.00071128 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $5,881.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olyseum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

