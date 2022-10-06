omchain Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (OMC)

omchain (OMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One omchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. omchain has a total market capitalization of $368,872.16 and $50,768.00 worth of omchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, omchain has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00020971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00269825 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001298 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002942 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000192 BTC.

omchain Profile

omchain (OMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. omchain’s total supply is 495,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. omchain’s official Twitter account is @omchainio and its Facebook page is accessible here. omchain’s official website is omchain.io. omchain’s official message board is omchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling omchain

According to CryptoCompare, “omchain (OMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. omchain has a current supply of 495,000,000 with 92,808,753 in circulation. The last known price of omchain is 0.00404164 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $58,459.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as omchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire omchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy omchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

