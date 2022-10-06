Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99,632.27

Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Omni Consumer Protocols has traded down 41% against the dollar. One Omni Consumer Protocols token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Consumer Protocols has a total market capitalization of $99,632.27 and $172,043.00 worth of Omni Consumer Protocols was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Consumer Protocols Token Profile

Omni Consumer Protocols launched on April 25th, 2021. Omni Consumer Protocols’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,901,824 tokens. The official website for Omni Consumer Protocols is ocp.finance. Omni Consumer Protocols’ official message board is medium.com/omni-consumer-protocols. Omni Consumer Protocols’ official Twitter account is @omnic_pro.

Buying and Selling Omni Consumer Protocols

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Omni Consumer Protocols has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Consumer Protocols is 0.00847252 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ocp.finance/.”

