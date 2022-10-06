OneArt (1ART) Price Down 5.5% This Week

OneArt (1ART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One OneArt token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneArt has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. OneArt has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $95,396.00 worth of OneArt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OneArt

OneArt’s genesis date was October 26th, 2021. OneArt’s total supply is 265,530,796 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,709,170 tokens. The official website for OneArt is oneart.digital. The official message board for OneArt is medium.com/art-wallet. The Reddit community for OneArt is https://reddit.com/r/art_wallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OneArt’s official Twitter account is @art_wallet?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OneArt Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneArt (1ART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. OneArt has a current supply of 265,530,795.76460803 with 126,986,948.595577 in circulation. The last known price of OneArt is 0.01487643 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $24,268.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oneart.digital.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneArt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneArt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneArt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

