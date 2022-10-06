ONINO Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (ONI)

ONINO (ONI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. ONINO has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $73,713.00 worth of ONINO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONINO token can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ONINO has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About ONINO

ONINO was first traded on January 22nd, 2022. ONINO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,825,825 tokens. The Reddit community for ONINO is https://reddit.com/r/onino_io/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ONINO is medium.com/@oninoofficial. The official website for ONINO is www.onino.io. ONINO’s official Twitter account is @onino_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ONINO

According to CryptoCompare, “ONINO (ONI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ONINO has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ONINO is 0.07395353 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $75,526.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.onino.io/.”

