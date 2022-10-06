Only Gems Finance (OGEM) Trading 33.8% Lower Over Last Week

Only Gems Finance (OGEM) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Only Gems Finance has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One Only Gems Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Only Gems Finance has a market cap of $120,992.41 and approximately $22,465.00 worth of Only Gems Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Only Gems Finance

Only Gems Finance’s genesis date was June 13th, 2022. Only Gems Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,399,290,674 tokens. Only Gems Finance’s official Twitter account is @onlygemsfinance. The official website for Only Gems Finance is onlygems.finance.

Buying and Selling Only Gems Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Only Gems Finance (OGEM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Only Gems Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Only Gems Finance is 0.00000123 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $146.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onlygems.finance/.”

