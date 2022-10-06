OnlyCam Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million ($ONLY)

OnlyCam ($ONLY) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One OnlyCam token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. OnlyCam has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $21,716.00 worth of OnlyCam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OnlyCam has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

About OnlyCam

OnlyCam was first traded on December 29th, 2021. OnlyCam’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OnlyCam’s official website is only.cam. OnlyCam’s official Twitter account is @onlycamvip.

Buying and Selling OnlyCam

According to CryptoCompare, “OnlyCam ($ONLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OnlyCam has a current supply of 0. The last known price of OnlyCam is 0.00116648 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $151.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://only.cam.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OnlyCam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OnlyCam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OnlyCam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

