onPlanet (OP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44,617.00

onPlanet (OP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One onPlanet token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. onPlanet has a market cap of $294,073.42 and $44,617.00 worth of onPlanet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, onPlanet has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

onPlanet Token Profile

onPlanet’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2022. onPlanet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,369,560 tokens. onPlanet’s official Twitter account is @onplanetio. onPlanet’s official website is onplanet.io.

Buying and Selling onPlanet

According to CryptoCompare, “onPlanet (OP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. onPlanet has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of onPlanet is 0.00042473 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onplanet.io/.”

