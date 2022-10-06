Open Rights Exchange (ORE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,005.00

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Open Rights Exchange has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Open Rights Exchange has a total market capitalization of $389,949.14 and approximately $11,005.00 worth of Open Rights Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Rights Exchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Open Rights Exchange

Open Rights Exchange was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. Open Rights Exchange’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,960,040 tokens. The official message board for Open Rights Exchange is medium.com/@ore_network. Open Rights Exchange’s official Twitter account is @oreprotocol. Open Rights Exchange’s official website is ore.network.

Open Rights Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Rights Exchange (ORE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Rights Exchange has a current supply of 1,060,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Open Rights Exchange is 0.00941961 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $74,642.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ore.network/.”

