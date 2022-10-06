OpenStream World One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,722.00 (OSW)

OpenStream World (OSW) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, OpenStream World has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenStream World token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. OpenStream World has a market cap of $34,979.24 and approximately $10,722.00 worth of OpenStream World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OpenStream World was first traded on November 17th, 2021. OpenStream World’s total supply is 680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,477,600 tokens. The official website for OpenStream World is openstream.world. OpenStream World’s official Twitter account is @openstreamworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenStream World (OSW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenStream World has a current supply of 680,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OpenStream World is 0.01005844 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openstream.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenStream World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenStream World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenStream World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

