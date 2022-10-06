OpenSwap (OSWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $209,617.77

OpenSwap (OSWAP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, OpenSwap has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. OpenSwap has a market capitalization of $209,617.77 and $22,740.00 worth of OpenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OpenSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

OpenSwap Token Profile

OpenSwap launched on August 31st, 2021. OpenSwap’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,400,000 tokens. OpenSwap’s official message board is openswapdex.medium.com. OpenSwap’s official Twitter account is @openswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenSwap is https://reddit.com/r/openswapdex. The official website for OpenSwap is www.openswap.xyz.

Buying and Selling OpenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenSwap (OSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenSwap has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 21,118,055 in circulation. The last known price of OpenSwap is 0.00795196 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,368.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openswap.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.