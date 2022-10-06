OpenWorld (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0310 on Major Exchanges

OpenWorld (OPEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, OpenWorld has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One OpenWorld token can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenWorld has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $7,702.00 worth of OpenWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenWorld alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,976.22 or 1.00010611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00052174 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

About OpenWorld

OpenWorld (OPEN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. OpenWorld’s total supply is 99,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,896,215 tokens. OpenWorld’s official Twitter account is @openworldvision and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenWorld’s official website is openworld.vision.

OpenWorld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenWorld (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenWorld has a current supply of 99,200,000 with 51,617,956 in circulation. The last known price of OpenWorld is 0.03087331 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,337.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openworld.vision/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenWorld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.