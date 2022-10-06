Opyn Squeeth (OSQTH) Price Tops $82.84

Opyn Squeeth (OSQTH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Opyn Squeeth token can now be bought for $82.84 or 0.00411161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opyn Squeeth has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Opyn Squeeth has a market cap of $5.01 million and $2.19 million worth of Opyn Squeeth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opyn Squeeth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

Opyn Squeeth Profile

Opyn Squeeth’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Opyn Squeeth’s total supply is 5,418 tokens. Opyn Squeeth’s official Twitter account is @opyn_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Opyn Squeeth is opyn.co. Opyn Squeeth’s official message board is medium.com/opyn.

Buying and Selling Opyn Squeeth

According to CryptoCompare, “Opyn Squeeth (OSQTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opyn Squeeth has a current supply of 5,418 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Opyn Squeeth is 84.5525233 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $335,344.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opyn.co.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opyn Squeeth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opyn Squeeth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opyn Squeeth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opyn Squeeth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opyn Squeeth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.