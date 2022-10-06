Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Up 12.0 %

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

