OragonX (ORGN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $28,095.00

OragonX (ORGN) traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, OragonX has traded up 59.9% against the U.S. dollar. OragonX has a market cap of $62,701.72 and approximately $28,095.00 worth of OragonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OragonX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OragonX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

OragonX Profile

OragonX’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. OragonX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,480,000,000,000 tokens. OragonX’s official Twitter account is @oragonxbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OragonX is oragonbsc.io.

OragonX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OragonX (ORGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OragonX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OragonX is 0 USD and is down -15.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,377.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://oragonbsc.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OragonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OragonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OragonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OragonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OragonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.