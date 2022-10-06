Orclands Metaverse Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,352.00 (ORC)

Orclands Metaverse (ORC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Orclands Metaverse has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Orclands Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $366,925.84 and approximately $26,352.00 worth of Orclands Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orclands Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orclands Metaverse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,047.93 or 0.99996027 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00063543 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021977 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Orclands Metaverse Profile

Orclands Metaverse (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Orclands Metaverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Orclands Metaverse is orclands.medium.com. The Reddit community for Orclands Metaverse is https://reddit.com/r/orclands. Orclands Metaverse’s official website is orc.land. Orclands Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @orclands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orclands Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orclands Metaverse (ORC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Orclands Metaverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Orclands Metaverse is 0.00161595 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,133.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orc.land.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orclands Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orclands Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orclands Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orclands Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orclands Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.