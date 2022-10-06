Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

ONVO stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Organovo has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $6.93.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.