Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) One Day Volume Hits $462,559.00

Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Origin Dollar Governance has a market cap of $4.13 million and approximately $462,559.00 worth of Origin Dollar Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar Governance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origin Dollar Governance

Origin Dollar Governance’s launch date was May 21st, 2021. Origin Dollar Governance’s total supply is 4,112,192,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,780,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar Governance is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Dollar Governance’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Origin Dollar Governance is ousd.com.

Origin Dollar Governance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar Governance (OGV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Dollar Governance has a current supply of 4,112,192,368 with 859,782,377 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Dollar Governance is 0.00499075 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $600,955.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ousd.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

