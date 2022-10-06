OtherDAO Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (OTHR)

OtherDAO (OTHR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. One OtherDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OtherDAO has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. OtherDAO has a market capitalization of $211,112.33 and approximately $384,514.00 worth of OtherDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OtherDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About OtherDAO

OtherDAO was first traded on May 30th, 2022. OtherDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. OtherDAO’s official Twitter account is @otherdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OtherDAO is theotherdao.xyz. The official message board for OtherDAO is medium.com/@otherdao.

OtherDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OtherDAO (OTHR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. OtherDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OtherDAO is 0.21108389 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,571.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theotherdao.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OtherDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OtherDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OtherDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OtherDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OtherDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.