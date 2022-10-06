Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,641 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 355,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

