Outlook Therapeutics’ (OTLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brookline Capital Management

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.73. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34.

Insider Transactions at Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger bought 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,247.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,260 shares of company stock worth $87,934. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 222,270 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,020,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.