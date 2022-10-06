Overlord Trading Down 18.2% This Week (LORD)

Overlord (LORD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Overlord has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Overlord has a market cap of $399,143.21 and approximately $15,841.00 worth of Overlord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Overlord token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Overlord alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Overlord Profile

Overlord’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Overlord’s total supply is 874,476,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 791,635,999 tokens. The official website for Overlord is overlord.world. Overlord’s official Twitter account is @overlordbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Overlord

According to CryptoCompare, “Overlord (LORD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Overlord has a current supply of 874,476,204.516718 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Overlord is 0.00051003 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $14.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://overlord.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Overlord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Overlord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Overlord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Overlord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Overlord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.