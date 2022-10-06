Overmoon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $73,705.00 (OVM)

Overmoon (OVM) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Overmoon has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Overmoon token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Overmoon has a market capitalization of $39,175.88 and approximately $73,705.00 worth of Overmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Overmoon Profile

Overmoon was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Overmoon’s total supply is 700,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,000,000,000,000 tokens. Overmoon’s official Twitter account is @overmoontoken. Overmoon’s official website is overmoontoken.com.

Buying and Selling Overmoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Overmoon (OVM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Overmoon has a current supply of 700,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Overmoon is 0 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://overmoontoken.com/.”

