P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. P2P Taxi Token has a total market cap of $111,049.19 and approximately $88,348.00 worth of P2P Taxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, P2P Taxi Token has traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar. One P2P Taxi Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About P2P Taxi Token

P2P Taxi Token’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. P2P Taxi Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,902,284,186 tokens. The official website for P2P Taxi Token is p2ptaxi.co. P2P Taxi Token’s official Twitter account is @p2p_taxi.

Buying and Selling P2P Taxi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. P2P Taxi Token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of P2P Taxi Token is 0.00001237 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $43,190.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://p2ptaxi.co/.”

