Pacific Hits One Day Volume of $70,926.00 (PAF)

Pacific (PAF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Pacific token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pacific has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Pacific has a total market cap of $845,600.00 and $70,926.00 worth of Pacific was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pacific

Pacific’s launch date was November 30th, 2020. Pacific’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pacific is www.pacific.one. Pacific’s official Twitter account is @pacific_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pacific

According to CryptoCompare, “Pacific (PAF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pacific has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pacific is 0.00084036 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $69,929.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pacific.one.”

