PackagePortal (PORT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $640,057.02

PackagePortal (PORT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One PackagePortal token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. PackagePortal has a market cap of $640,057.02 and approximately $9,242.00 worth of PackagePortal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PackagePortal has traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

PackagePortal’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. PackagePortal’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,303,364 tokens. PackagePortal’s official website is www.packageportal.com. PackagePortal’s official Twitter account is @packageportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PackagePortal is https://reddit.com/r/packageportal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PackagePortal’s official message board is medium.com/packageportal.

According to CryptoCompare, “PackagePortal (PORT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PackagePortal has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PackagePortal is 0.20207629 USD and is up 8.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,125.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.packageportal.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PackagePortal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PackagePortal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PackagePortal using one of the exchanges listed above.

