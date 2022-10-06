Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0 %
PANW opened at $175.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
