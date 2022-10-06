Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 36,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

PANW opened at $175.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

