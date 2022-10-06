Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s current price.

Pan African Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.54 ($0.21) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.22 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £336.15 million and a PE ratio of 582.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

