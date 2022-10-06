Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 27 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.93% from the stock’s current price.
Pan African Resources Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 17.54 ($0.21) on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.22 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £336.15 million and a PE ratio of 582.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22.
About Pan African Resources
