Pancake Games (GCAKE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $371,258.39

Pancake Games (GCAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Pancake Games has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Pancake Games has a market cap of $371,258.39 and approximately $264,885.00 worth of Pancake Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Games token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

About Pancake Games

Pancake Games’ launch date was September 29th, 2021. Pancake Games’ total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 936,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pancake Games is pancakegames.finance. Pancake Games’ official message board is medium.com/@nftpancakegames. Pancake Games’ official Twitter account is @nftpancakegames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pancake Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Games (GCAKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pancake Games has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pancake Games is 0.00000042 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $61,915.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakegames.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

