PANDAINU (PWT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PANDAINU (PWT) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One PANDAINU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PANDAINU has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. PANDAINU has a total market capitalization of $210,506.68 and approximately $9,257.00 worth of PANDAINU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PANDAINU alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

PANDAINU Profile

PANDAINU’s genesis date was September 9th, 2021. PANDAINU’s total supply is 475,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PANDAINU is https://reddit.com/r/pandainu_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PANDAINU’s official Twitter account is @pandainu21. The official message board for PANDAINU is pandainu.medium.com. The official website for PANDAINU is pandainu.io.

PANDAINU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PANDAINU (PWT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PANDAINU has a current supply of 475,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PANDAINU is 0.00000434 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,156.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pandainu.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANDAINU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANDAINU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PANDAINU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANDAINU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANDAINU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.