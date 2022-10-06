panKUKU (KUKU) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $165,353.59

panKUKU (KUKU) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. panKUKU has a market capitalization of $165,353.59 and $11,394.00 worth of panKUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, panKUKU has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One panKUKU token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

About panKUKU

panKUKU’s launch date was November 30th, 2021. panKUKU’s total supply is 889,689,906,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,279,849,748 tokens. The official website for panKUKU is www.pankuku.net. panKUKU’s official message board is medium.com/@pankuku. The Reddit community for panKUKU is https://reddit.com/r/pankuku_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. panKUKU’s official Twitter account is @pankukuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “panKUKU (KUKU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. panKUKU has a current supply of 889,689,906,818.948 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of panKUKU is 0.00000874 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $166.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pankuku.net/.”

