PAPPAY (PAPPAY) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PAPPAY (PAPPAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, PAPPAY has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One PAPPAY token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAPPAY has a market cap of $93,700.38 and approximately $52,080.00 worth of PAPPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

PAPPAY Token Profile

PAPPAY’s genesis date was October 6th, 2021. PAPPAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,637,102,525 tokens. PAPPAY’s official Twitter account is @pappayofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAPPAY is pappay.net. The Reddit community for PAPPAY is https://reddit.com/r/Papptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PAPPAY is pappayofficial.medium.com.

PAPPAY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAPPAY (PAPPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PAPPAY has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PAPPAY is 0.00000016 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pappay.net/.”

