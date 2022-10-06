Paragen (RGEN) One Day Volume Hits $18,449.00

Paragen (RGEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Paragen has a market capitalization of $29,977.40 and $18,449.00 worth of Paragen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paragen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Paragen has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paragen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Paragen

Paragen launched on February 27th, 2022. Paragen’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,660,000 tokens. Paragen’s official Twitter account is @paragenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragen’s official message board is paragen.medium.com. Paragen’s official website is www.paragen.io.

Paragen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paragen (RGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Paragen has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Paragen is 0.01138353 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20,168.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paragen.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paragen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paragen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paragen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.