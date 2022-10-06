ParaSwap Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million (PSP)

ParaSwap (PSP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, ParaSwap has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One ParaSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParaSwap has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $156,974.00 worth of ParaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145889 BTC.

About ParaSwap

ParaSwap’s genesis date was November 14th, 2021. ParaSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,891,000 tokens. ParaSwap’s official message board is paraswap.medium.com. ParaSwap’s official Twitter account is @paraswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParaSwap is paraswap.io.

Buying and Selling ParaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ParaSwap (PSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParaSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 72,891,000 in circulation. The last known price of ParaSwap is 0.02599815 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $216,643.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paraswap.io/.”

