Parex Price Up 11.1% This Week (PRX)

Parex (PRX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Parex has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $553,901.00 worth of Parex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parex has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One Parex coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.00805347 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Parex Profile

Parex (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2021. Parex’s total supply is 6,516,780 coins and its circulating supply is 1,812,591 coins. Parex’s official Twitter account is @parexmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parex’s official message board is dexfactory.mydexchain.io/trackerandmastertrackersetup.html. The official website for Parex is parex.market.

Buying and Selling Parex

According to CryptoCompare, “Parex (PRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Parex has a current supply of 6,503,887.88 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Parex is 0.56046129 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $862,306.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parex.market/.”

