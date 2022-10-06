Parrot Protocol Trading Up 42.1% Over Last Week (PRT)

Parrot Protocol (PRT) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Parrot Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Parrot Protocol has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. Parrot Protocol has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $39,542.00 worth of Parrot Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parrot Protocol Token Profile

Parrot Protocol launched on September 15th, 2021. Parrot Protocol’s total supply is 8,493,468,222 tokens. Parrot Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gopartyparrot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parrot Protocol’s official message board is gopartyparrot.medium.com. The official website for Parrot Protocol is parrot.fi.

Buying and Selling Parrot Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Parrot Protocol (PRT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parrot Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parrot Protocol is 0.00120439 USD and is up 8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $34,979.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parrot.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parrot Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parrot Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parrot Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

