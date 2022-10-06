PathDAO (PATH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

PathDAO (PATH) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, PathDAO has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PathDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. PathDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $132,890.00 worth of PathDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PathDAO Token Profile

PathDAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2021. PathDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,378,670 tokens. PathDAO’s official website is pathdao.io. PathDAO’s official Twitter account is @pathdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PathDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PathDAO (PATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PathDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PathDAO is 0.01280702 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $59,903.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pathdao.io/.”

