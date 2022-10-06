PathFundV2 (PATH) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

PathFundV2 (PATH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. PathFundV2 has a total market capitalization of $403,816.24 and approximately $33,171.00 worth of PathFundV2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PathFundV2 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PathFundV2 has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PathFundV2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

PathFundV2 Token Profile

PathFundV2 launched on April 1st, 2022. PathFundV2’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,007,753 tokens. PathFundV2’s official Twitter account is @pathfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PathFundV2 is pathfund.net. The Reddit community for PathFundV2 is https://reddit.com/r/pathfund.

Buying and Selling PathFundV2

According to CryptoCompare, “PathFundV2 (PATH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PathFundV2 has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PathFundV2 is 0.00432015 USD and is down -9.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,842.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pathfund.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PathFundV2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PathFundV2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PathFundV2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PathFundV2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PathFundV2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.