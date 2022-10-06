Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 982 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in NVIDIA by 64.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 31.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $132.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.