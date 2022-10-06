Pawthereum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,385.00 (PAWTH)

Pawthereum (PAWTH) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Pawthereum has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Pawthereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Pawthereum has a market capitalization of $750,229.90 and $26,385.00 worth of Pawthereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pawthereum Profile

Pawthereum’s genesis date was October 10th, 2021. Pawthereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,896,421 tokens. Pawthereum’s official Twitter account is @pawthereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pawthereum is medium.com/@pawthereum. Pawthereum’s official website is www.pawthereum.com. The Reddit community for Pawthereum is https://reddit.com/r/pawthereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pawthereum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pawthereum (PAWTH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pawthereum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 838,896,420.568573 in circulation. The last known price of Pawthereum is 0.00092125 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,765.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pawthereum.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pawthereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pawthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

