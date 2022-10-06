Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,569. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $114.59 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.